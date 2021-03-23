Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS CO Signs Earth Day Proclamation

    CFAS CO Signs Earth Day Proclamation

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (March 23, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams signs an Earth Day proclamation onboard CFAS March 23, 2021. Earth Day on CFAS is proclaimed to be a day of commitment to seek out and fund green initiatives in the upcoming year for environmental welfare, to raise awareness among CFAS tenants and to strengthen relations with the Japanese host nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 02:57
    Photo ID: 6566998
    VIRIN: 210323-N-CA060-0003
    Resolution: 4928x3285
    Size: 889.55 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS CO Signs Earth Day Proclamation, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cfas
    signing
    Earth Day
    proclamation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT