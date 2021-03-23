CFAS CO Signs Earth Day Proclamation

SASEBO, Japan (March 23, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams signs an Earth Day proclamation onboard CFAS March 23, 2021. Earth Day on CFAS is proclaimed to be a day of commitment to seek out and fund green initiatives in the upcoming year for environmental welfare, to raise awareness among CFAS tenants and to strengthen relations with the Japanese host nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

