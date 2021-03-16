Sgt. Serita Unin, a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, poses for a photo on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2021. Unin made Alaska National Guard history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization after she reclassified into the infantry military occupational specialty last month. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 18:31 Photo ID: 6566670 VIRIN: 210316-Z-MW427-0004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.71 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army National Guard Infantrywoman makes history, by Edward Eagerton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.