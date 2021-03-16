Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Infantrywoman makes history

    Alaska Army National Guard Infantrywoman makes history

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Edward Eagerton 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Sgt. Serita Unin, a fireteam leader with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, poses for a photo on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2021. Unin made Alaska National Guard history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization after she reclassified into the infantry military occupational specialty last month. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    VIRIN: 210316-Z-MW427-0004
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Alaska Army National Guard Infantrywoman makes history

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Infantry
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Infantrywoman
    1-297th

