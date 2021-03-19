Sgt. 1st Class Nickolas Noland, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital medic noncommissioned officer, instructs Soldiers and employees during Department of Defense’s extremist stand-down training March 19.
This work, Oath defines anti-extremist views at GLWACH, by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oath defines anti-extremist views at GLWACH
