Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Family Child Care campus opens on Hunter Army Airfield

    Family Child Care campus opens on Hunter Army Airfield

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Kyrala Kimmon and family along with garrison leadership, celebrate the opening of the first Family Child Care campus on Hunter Army Airfield in over seven years with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Mar. 16. The Family Child Care program is an extension of installation Child Development Centers and require extensive training and certification to open up.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 14:53
    Photo ID: 6566307
    VIRIN: 210316-A-DM187-145
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 848.22 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Child Care campus opens on Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    garrison
    Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT