Family Child Care campus opens on Hunter Army Airfield

Kyrala Kimmon and family along with garrison leadership, celebrate the opening of the first Family Child Care campus on Hunter Army Airfield in over seven years with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Mar. 16. The Family Child Care program is an extension of installation Child Development Centers and require extensive training and certification to open up.

