Kyrala Kimmon and family along with garrison leadership, celebrate the opening of the first Family Child Care campus on Hunter Army Airfield in over seven years with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Mar. 16. The Family Child Care program is an extension of installation Child Development Centers and require extensive training and certification to open up.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6566307
|VIRIN:
|210316-A-DM187-145
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|848.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Child Care campus opens on Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT