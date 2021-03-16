Jean Stanfield, retired administrative supervisor, poses outside of her home in Fredericksburg, VA, March 16, 2021. Stanfield worked at Naval Hospital Quantico 1969 to 1979 until the closing of the hospital. Stanfield is a native of Fredericksburg, VA.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6566305
|VIRIN:
|210316-M-MI724-1001
|Resolution:
|3821x2717
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month: Fredericksburg native exemplifies Equal Rights as a woman in the workplace, by Sgt Kristiana Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s History Month: Fredericksburg native exemplifies Equal Rights as a woman in the workplace
LEAVE A COMMENT