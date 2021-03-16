Jean Stanfield, retired administrative supervisor, poses outside of her home in Fredericksburg, VA, March 16, 2021. Stanfield worked at Naval Hospital Quantico 1969 to 1979 until the closing of the hospital. Stanfield is a native of Fredericksburg, VA.

Date Taken: 03.16.2021
Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
Women's History Month: Fredericksburg native exemplifies Equal Rights as a woman in the workplace