    Women’s History Month: Fredericksburg native exemplifies Equal Rights as a woman in the workplace

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kristiana Montanez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Jean Stanfield, retired administrative supervisor, poses outside of her home in Fredericksburg, VA, March 16, 2021. Stanfield worked at Naval Hospital Quantico 1969 to 1979 until the closing of the hospital. Stanfield is a native of Fredericksburg, VA.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 14:50
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month: Fredericksburg native exemplifies Equal Rights as a woman in the workplace, by Sgt Kristiana Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    Fredericksburg
    Women's History Month
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    MCBQ
    Naval Hospital Quantico

