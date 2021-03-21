Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLDJ CHAPEL REOPENS ITS DOORS

    CLDJ CHAPEL REOPENS ITS DOORS

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 21, 2021) – U.S. Air Force Capt. Karina Osgood of Petaluma, Calif., assigned to the Staff Judge Advocate, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, plays hymns on the piano prior to a servicemen’s group affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the chapel on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), on March 21, 2021. The base chapel reopened its doors today after being closed since autumn, 2020 for repairs. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6565570
    VIRIN: 210321-N-RF885-0119
    Resolution: 3741x2752
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: PETALUMA, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ CHAPEL REOPENS ITS DOORS, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    CHAPLAIN SERVICES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT