CLDJ CHAPEL REOPENS ITS DOORS

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 21, 2021) – U.S. Air Force Capt. Karina Osgood of Petaluma, Calif., assigned to the Staff Judge Advocate, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, plays hymns on the piano prior to a servicemen’s group affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the chapel on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), on March 21, 2021. The base chapel reopened its doors today after being closed since autumn, 2020 for repairs. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

