RCAF CF-18 from 3 Wing Bagotville tests the mobile arrestor gear system (MAGS) at Thule AB, Greenland, in preparation for North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Arctic air defense exercise, AMALGAM DART, March 20, 2021. The exercise will run from March 20-26 and range from the Beaufort Sea to Thule, Greenland and extend south down the Eastern Atlantic to the U.S. coast of Maine. Amalgam Dart 21-2 provides NORAD the opportunity to hone homeland defense skills as Canadian, U.S., and NATO forces operate together in the Arctic. A bi-national Canadian and American command, NORAD employs a network of space-based, aerial and ground-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft, controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace. NATO E-3 Early Warning Aircraft, Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter aircraft, CP-140 long-range patrol aircraft, CC-130 Search and Rescue and tactical airlift aircraft, CC-150T air refueled, and CH-149 Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopters; as well as U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, KC-10 Extender refueler, KC-46 Pegasus, KC-135 Stratotanker, as well as C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft will participate in the exercise. (Photo credit: (CAN) Master Corporal Gary Clavé)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 21:23 Photo ID: 6565382 VIRIN: 210320-O-D0430-3005-C Resolution: 4108x2739 Size: 1.57 MB Location: THULE AB, GL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RCAF CF-18 Tests Mobile Arrestor Rear System at Thule AB, Greenland, by CANR NORAD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.