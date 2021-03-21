BOSTON March 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to USS Constitution pose for a photo. Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America's Ship of State, Constitution and its crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship's history and the importance of naval power to more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 18:10 Photo ID: 6565354 VIRIN: 210321-N-YT019-0068 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.47 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors assigned to USS Constitution pose for a photo, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.