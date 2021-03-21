Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    BOSTON March 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to USS Constitution pose for a photo. Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America's Ship of State, Constitution and its crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship's history and the importance of naval power to more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 18:10
    Photo ID: 6565354
    VIRIN: 210321-N-YT019-0068
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors assigned to USS Constitution pose for a photo, by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution Sailors Navy

