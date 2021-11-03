Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Forges Navy Linguists to Fight and Win in Great Power Competition

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210311-N-N0484-0004 MONTEREY, Calif. (March 11, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Seaman Park Collie (right) receives a personal coin from Cmdr. Josie Moore, commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, for his exceptional performance upon completion of the Chinese-Mandarin Basic course at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center. Collie also received the Command Sergeant Major Award for foreign language excellence and military leadership, and was one of the students to achieve the highest scores possible on the Defense Language Proficiency Test that he took at the end of the course. (U.S. Navy photo)

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Monterey

