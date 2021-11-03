210311-N-N0484-0004 MONTEREY, Calif. (March 11, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Seaman Park Collie (right) receives a personal coin from Cmdr. Josie Moore, commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command Monterey, for his exceptional performance upon completion of the Chinese-Mandarin Basic course at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center. Collie also received the Command Sergeant Major Award for foreign language excellence and military leadership, and was one of the students to achieve the highest scores possible on the Defense Language Proficiency Test that he took at the end of the course. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 07:45 Photo ID: 6565140 VIRIN: 210311-N-N0484-0004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 5.73 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC Monterey Forges Navy Linguists to Fight and Win in Great Power Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.