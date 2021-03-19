Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cape Charles rescues man from sailboat during severe weather

    CAPE CHARLES, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Members of Coast Guard Station Cape Charles approach a sailboat beset by heavy weather in the Chesapeake Bay, to return its operator to shore, March 19, 2021.

    The man was reportedly suffering mild hypothermia symptoms and was brought to shore where he was treated by York County emergency medical services.

    Coast Guard photograph courtesy of Coast Guard Station Cape Charles

