Coast Guard Station Cape Charles rescues man from sailboat during severe weather

Members of Coast Guard Station Cape Charles approach a sailboat beset by heavy weather in the Chesapeake Bay, to return its operator to shore, March 19, 2021.



The man was reportedly suffering mild hypothermia symptoms and was brought to shore where he was treated by York County emergency medical services.



Coast Guard photograph courtesy of Coast Guard Station Cape Charles

