U.S. Army Master Sgt. Yairick McFadden, center, the executive officer to the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence commandant, kicks off the first of many extremism stand down trainings at the NCOLCoE, Mar. 17. The stand down was attended by the NCOLCoE command group and special staff to discuss combatting extremism in the ranks.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6564170
|VIRIN:
|210317-A-XX123-001
|Resolution:
|1512x1134
|Size:
|539.1 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOLCoE commits to combatting violent extremism, by David Crozier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT