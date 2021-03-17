NCOLCoE commits to combatting violent extremism

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Yairick McFadden, center, the executive officer to the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence commandant, kicks off the first of many extremism stand down trainings at the NCOLCoE, Mar. 17. The stand down was attended by the NCOLCoE command group and special staff to discuss combatting extremism in the ranks.

