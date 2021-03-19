Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA Capacity Building Efforts Enhance Partner Nation cWMD Capabilities

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency enhances partner capacity through programs that support maritime and border security, WMD interdiction and criminal investigation, and nuclear and chemical security. One of many ways DTRA builds capacity with partner nations is through the Proliferation Security Maritime Exercise, an international effort to halt the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), missiles, and related materials, which is a threat to the peace and stability of the international community.

