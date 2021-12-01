Damien Josset and Stephen Sova from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Ocean Sciences Division integrate NRL’s lidar system Jan. 12 prior to the departure to Homer, Alaska. NRL’s lidar is an airborne system designed to be mounted on the Twin Otter’s nadir port.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 13:39 Photo ID: 6563982 VIRIN: 210112-N-NO204-001 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 285.5 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRL Researchers Search for Critical Ocean Sciences Data With Lidar, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.