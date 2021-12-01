Damien Josset and Stephen Sova from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Ocean Sciences Division integrate NRL’s lidar system Jan. 12 prior to the departure to Homer, Alaska. NRL’s lidar is an airborne system designed to be mounted on the Twin Otter’s nadir port.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6563982
|VIRIN:
|210112-N-NO204-001
|Resolution:
|800x533
|Size:
|285.5 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL Researchers Search for Critical Ocean Sciences Data With Lidar, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL Researchers Search for Critical Ocean Sciences Data With Lidar
