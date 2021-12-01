Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Researchers Search for Critical Ocean Sciences Data With Lidar

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Damien Josset and Stephen Sova from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Ocean Sciences Division integrate NRL’s lidar system Jan. 12 prior to the departure to Homer, Alaska. NRL’s lidar is an airborne system designed to be mounted on the Twin Otter’s nadir port.

    TAGS

    marine
    maritime
    environment
    oceanography
    modeling
    lidar

