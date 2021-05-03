AFMC Executive Director, Patricia M. Young, provides remarks during the official opening event for the Women in the Air Force exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, March 5, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 13:34
|Photo ID:
|6563971
|VIRIN:
|210318-F-IO108-015
|Resolution:
|5485x3656
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Young speaks at Air Force Museum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
