    Fort Drum workforce supports military stand-down on extremism with training event

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The iWatch Army program promotes awareness and outreach efforts to address topics relating to the protection communities across the U.S. Army. Similar to a neighborhood watch program, it encourages community members to identify and report suspicious behaviors associated with terrorist activity. (U.S. Army graphic)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum workforce supports military stand-down on extremism with training event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    New York
    Fort Drum
    extremism
    community
    training

