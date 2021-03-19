The iWatch Army program promotes awareness and outreach efforts to address topics relating to the protection communities across the U.S. Army. Similar to a neighborhood watch program, it encourages community members to identify and report suspicious behaviors associated with terrorist activity. (U.S. Army graphic)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6563582
|VIRIN:
|210319-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|7121x10787
|Size:
|16.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum workforce supports military stand-down on extremism with training event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum workforce supports military stand-down on extremism with training event
LEAVE A COMMENT