The iWatch Army program promotes awareness and outreach efforts to address topics relating to the protection communities across the U.S. Army. Similar to a neighborhood watch program, it encourages community members to identify and report suspicious behaviors associated with terrorist activity. (U.S. Army graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 10:08 Photo ID: 6563582 VIRIN: 210319-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 7121x10787 Size: 16.82 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum workforce supports military stand-down on extremism with training event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.