    Virtual program helps diabetic patients better manage their insulin

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Lori Newman  

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Nichole Carreon, a registered nurse with the Diabetes Remote Electronic Assisted Monitoring program, talks with a patient about their weekly glucose readings at the Military Health System Virtual Medical Center at Brooke Army Medical Center, Texas, March 18, 2021. The DREAM program offers patients help from a registered nurse to review their blood sugars and to help them identify patterns related to lifestyle that may impact their blood glucose levels. Patients also learn how to titrate their basal insulin according to the appropriate protocol as ordered by their provider. (U.S. Army photo by Lori Newman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021
    VIRIN: 210318-A-SR136-0001
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual program helps diabetic patients better manage their insulin, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diabetes
    DREAM
    BAMC
    MEDCOM
    DHA
    insulin

