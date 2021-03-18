Nichole Carreon, a registered nurse with the Diabetes Remote Electronic Assisted Monitoring program, talks with a patient about their weekly glucose readings at the Military Health System Virtual Medical Center at Brooke Army Medical Center, Texas, March 18, 2021. The DREAM program offers patients help from a registered nurse to review their blood sugars and to help them identify patterns related to lifestyle that may impact their blood glucose levels. Patients also learn how to titrate their basal insulin according to the appropriate protocol as ordered by their provider. (U.S. Army photo by Lori Newman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 08:35 Photo ID: 6563521 VIRIN: 210318-A-SR136-0001 Resolution: 5633x3547 Size: 3 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual program helps diabetic patients better manage their insulin, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.