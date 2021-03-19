Advancement Exams on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (March 19, 2021) – Petty Officer 3rd Classes assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and tenant commands take the E-5 advancement exam onboard CFAS March 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Sailors taking the exam are split by rates in an effort to minimize the number of personnel in a room and maximize physical distances between the exam takers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6563214
|VIRIN:
|210319-N-CA060-0003
|Resolution:
|4658x3327
|Size:
|795.09 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
