    Advancement Exams on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (March 19, 2021) – Petty Officer 3rd Classes assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and tenant commands take the E-5 advancement exam onboard CFAS March 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Sailors taking the exam are split by rates in an effort to minimize the number of personnel in a room and maximize physical distances between the exam takers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

