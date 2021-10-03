210310-N-DS193-0003 YOKSUKA, Japan (Mar. 10, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Morgan Marsh, a native of Sparks, Nevada, receives her frocking letter during her pinning ceremony held at Commander, Submarine Group 7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 01:36
|Photo ID:
|6563168
|VIRIN:
|210310-N-DS193-0003
|Resolution:
|5828x4480
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|SPARKS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dreaming of the Silent Service, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dreaming of the Silent Service
