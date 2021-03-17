Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB flexes attack helicopter muscles

    KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Brian Johnson, an ammunition specialist assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, watches as a fully-fueled AH-64 launches from the forward area rearming and refueling point during Operation Eminent Strike on Mar. 17, 2021, at Katterbach Army Airfield.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 01:04
    Photo ID: 6563138
    VIRIN: 210317-A-KM584-209
    Resolution: 8860x5450
    Size: 24.76 MB
    Location: KATTERBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB flexes attack helicopter muscles, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    target_news_europe

