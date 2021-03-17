U.S. Army Spc. Brian Johnson, an ammunition specialist assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, watches as a fully-fueled AH-64 launches from the forward area rearming and refueling point during Operation Eminent Strike on Mar. 17, 2021, at Katterbach Army Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 01:04
|Photo ID:
|6563138
|VIRIN:
|210317-A-KM584-209
|Resolution:
|8860x5450
|Size:
|24.76 MB
|Location:
|KATTERBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 12th CAB flexes attack helicopter muscles, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT