P-S GAR Women's Leadership Symposium

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - This graphic was designed to help advertise the Peterson-Garrison Women’s Leadership Symposium on March 31 at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The main goal is to enable interactive dialogue empowering women and address an emphasis on building teams that are resilient, innovative, diverse, and inclusive. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian)

