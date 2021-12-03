PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. - This graphic was designed to help advertise the Peterson-Garrison Women’s Leadership Symposium on March 31 at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The main goal is to enable interactive dialogue empowering women and address an emphasis on building teams that are resilient, innovative, diverse, and inclusive. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6562760
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-OE369-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|115.95 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, P-S GAR Women's Leadership Symposium, by A1C Alexis Christian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
