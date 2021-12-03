Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    COLUMBUS AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Elizabeth Owens 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, U.S. Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, experiences reviews the training given in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care All Combatants course Mar. 12, 2021, provided by Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. (Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)

