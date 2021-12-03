Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, U.S. Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, experiences reviews the training given in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care All Combatants course Mar. 12, 2021, provided by Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. (Air Force photo by Elizabeth Owens)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 16:53
|Photo ID:
|6562750
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-CY463-1194
|Resolution:
|2000x1600
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AFB, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by PV1 Elizabeth Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
