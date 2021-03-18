Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Robotic Combat Vehicle information sheet, March 2021

    Robotic Combat Vehicle information sheet, March 2021

    MI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Dan Heaton 

    Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross-Functional Team (NGCV CFT)

    Robotic Combat Vehicle information sheet, March 2021

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6562125
    VIRIN: 210318-D-VA676-992
    Resolution: 1683x2178
    Size: 405.69 KB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robotic Combat Vehicle information sheet, March 2021, by Dan Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soggy Boots on Everest and Robotic Warfare: Why We Should Not Wait for the Arrival of Full Autonomy to Field Unmanned Ground Vehicles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RCV
    Robotic Combat Vehicles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT