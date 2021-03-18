Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 10:33 Photo ID: 6561929 Resolution: 3600x4800 Size: 1.01 MB Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force’s COVID-19 response - one year on the frontlines with a new enemy, by Lindsay Mahon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.