Civic Action Team in Palau Changing Lives

The Civic Action Team in Palau works with members of the local community as part of a 6-12 month apprenticeship program where they teach valuable skills in electrical engineering, vehicle mechanics, heavy equipment construction, masonry and carpentry. The CAT consists of Army, Navy and Air Force engineers who perform six-month rotational deployments to Palau to support the local community with engineering projects. Originally a strictly Navy effort, CATs have been present in Palau since 1970.

