    Civic Action Team in Palau Changing Lives

    KOROR, PALAU

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Navarro 

    Task Force Oceania

    The Civic Action Team in Palau works with members of the local community as part of a 6-12 month apprenticeship program where they teach valuable skills in electrical engineering, vehicle mechanics, heavy equipment construction, masonry and carpentry. The CAT consists of Army, Navy and Air Force engineers who perform six-month rotational deployments to Palau to support the local community with engineering projects. Originally a strictly Navy effort, CATs have been present in Palau since 1970.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 06:59
    Photo ID: 6561498
    VIRIN: 210307-A-ZL172-1002
    Resolution: 1731x980
    Size: 553.34 KB
    Location: KOROR, PW 
    This work, Civic Action Team in Palau Changing Lives, by SSG Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civic Action Team in Palau Changing Lives

    #usarpac
    9thmsc
    #tfo
    #tfoceania
    #taskforceoceania

