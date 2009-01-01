Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In one of “those chairs”

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.13.1985

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The family of Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever, 31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist at Aviano Air Base, Italy, poses for a picture. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.1985
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 04:55
    Photo ID: 6561399
    VIRIN: 850313-F-ZX177-668
    Resolution: 1193x900
    Size: 164.3 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In one of “those chairs”, by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    In one of &ldquo;those chairs&rdquo;

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW

