    100 ARW supports aircraft over Estonia, Finland during exercise Baltic Trident

    FINLAND

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly in formation with two German air force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft after receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Baltic Trident over Finland, March 17, 2021. Exercise Baltic Trident focuses on strengthening alliances and partnerships to deter aggression, maintain stability and ensure free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

