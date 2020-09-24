The Programs and Project Management Division (PPMD) for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), took major steps in developing Community of Practice (CoP) financial professionals by enabling Korean Nationals to partake in U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Financial Management (FM) certifications.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 23:56 Photo ID: 6561207 VIRIN: 200924-O-QN611-664 Resolution: 2045x1069 Size: 705.8 KB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Far East District efforts toward development for Korean National financial professionals pays off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.