ISE BAY, Japan (Feb. 10, 2020) Sailors from U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) prepare and train for mine-sweep exercise, Ise Wan MINEX. Ise Wan MINEX is an annual Japanese mine countermeasure (MCM) exercise where participating nations practice tactics and procedures for clearing waterways for safe navigation. (U.S. Airforce photo by Senior Airman Adam Goodly)

