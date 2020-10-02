Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ise Wan MINEX

    Ise Wan MINEX

    ISE BAY, JAPAN

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    AFN Tokyo

    ISE BAY, Japan (Feb. 10, 2020) Sailors from U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) prepare and train for mine-sweep exercise, Ise Wan MINEX. Ise Wan MINEX is an annual Japanese mine countermeasure (MCM) exercise where participating nations practice tactics and procedures for clearing waterways for safe navigation. (U.S. Airforce photo by Senior Airman Adam Goodly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 23:33
    Photo ID: 6561191
    VIRIN: 200210-F-GC264-495
    Resolution: 2100x1181
    Size: 500.06 KB
    Location: ISE BAY, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ise Wan MINEX, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force
    EODMU1
    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1
    Ise Wan Minex
    4JA Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT