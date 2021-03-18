New Iberia, La., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Richman, a native of New Iberia, La., poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|03.18.2021
|03.17.2021 22:52
|Location:
|AT SEA
