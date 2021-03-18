Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Iberia, La., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Richman, a native of New Iberia, La., poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    This work, New Iberia, La., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta, by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Service Member
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Military Service
    Indo-Pacific
    RFR

