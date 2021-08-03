Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field training benefits FSS members

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 932nd Force Support Squadron conducts hands-on Search and Recovery training 8 March, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. "Per AFI 34-501, FSS professionals are trained to respond in the event of an actual mishap involving Air Force assets or Air Force Personnel. This training is integral to FSS home station readiness training and is one of the largest collective functional training requirements for Force Support professionals," said Maj. Jennifer Fillmore, commander of FSS. "Our Sustainment Flight, led by Maj. Christine Froeber and Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Royer, will be led us in accomplishing training for the majority (30+ personnel/75%) of the unit," she added. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    This work, Field training benefits FSS members, by Lt. Col. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

