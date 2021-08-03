Field training benefits FSS members

The 932nd Force Support Squadron conducts hands-on Search and Recovery training 8 March, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. "Per AFI 34-501, FSS professionals are trained to respond in the event of an actual mishap involving Air Force assets or Air Force Personnel. This training is integral to FSS home station readiness training and is one of the largest collective functional training requirements for Force Support professionals," said Maj. Jennifer Fillmore, commander of FSS. "Our Sustainment Flight, led by Maj. Christine Froeber and Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Royer, will be led us in accomplishing training for the majority (30+ personnel/75%) of the unit," she added. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

