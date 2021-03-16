Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Bremerton conducts training stand down to educate on extremism

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kyle Steckler 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    210316-N-RG482-0011 (March 16, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton recite the oath of enlistment as part of the command’s extremism training stand down March 16, 2021. NMRTC Bremerton is conducting the training in small groups over a three-day period covering topics such as permissible and prohibited political activities, examples of unlawful participation in supremacist or extremist organizations, as well as permissible and recommended social media practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)

