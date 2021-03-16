NMRTC Bremerton conducts training stand down to educate on extremism

210316-N-RG482-0011 (March 16, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton recite the oath of enlistment as part of the command’s extremism training stand down March 16, 2021. NMRTC Bremerton is conducting the training in small groups over a three-day period covering topics such as permissible and prohibited political activities, examples of unlawful participation in supremacist or extremist organizations, as well as permissible and recommended social media practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)

