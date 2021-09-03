113th POL team wins 2020 American Petroleum Institute Trophy Award

Members of the 113th Fuels Management Flight, also known as POL for petroleum, oils and lubricants, 113th Logistics Readiness Squadron, pose for a photo at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 9, 2021. The POL team won the 2020 American Petroleum Institute Trophy Award (Golden Drum), an honor awarded annually to the top Air National Guard fuels management flight in recognition of their outstanding contributions, commitment to excellence and dedication to the warfighter mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas)

