Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    XLer of the week: Ragan Sheedy

    XLer of the week: Ragan Sheedy

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Anne McCready 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Ragan Sheedy, 47th 47th Logistics Readiness Flight unit deployment manager for the mission support group, was chosen by wing leadership to be the “XLer of the Week”, the week of Mar. 15, 2021, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The “XLer” award, presented by Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Lewis, 47th Operations Group superintendent, is given to those who consistently make outstanding contributions to their unit and the Laughlin mission. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Senior Airman Anne McCready)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:40
    Photo ID: 6560611
    VIRIN: 210317-F-JI530-003
    Resolution: 5692x4583
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XLer of the week: Ragan Sheedy, by SrA Anne McCready, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Laughlin
    XLer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT