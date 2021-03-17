Ragan Sheedy, 47th 47th Logistics Readiness Flight unit deployment manager for the mission support group, was chosen by wing leadership to be the “XLer of the Week”, the week of Mar. 15, 2021, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The “XLer” award, presented by Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Lewis, 47th Operations Group superintendent, is given to those who consistently make outstanding contributions to their unit and the Laughlin mission. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Senior Airman Anne McCready)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 14:40 Photo ID: 6560611 VIRIN: 210317-F-JI530-003 Resolution: 5692x4583 Size: 8.62 MB Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, XLer of the week: Ragan Sheedy, by SrA Anne McCready, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.