Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSUP FLCSI Sailor in the Spotlight

    NAVSUP FLCSI Sailor in the Spotlight

    SPAIN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Story and photo by Naval Station Rota Public Affairs

    Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Gerardo Ceras, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Site Rota, is one of the mail clerks at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota post office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6559926
    VIRIN: 210313-F-N1901-1003
    Resolution: 1275x1650
    Size: 629.36 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLCSI Sailor in the Spotlight, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLCSI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT