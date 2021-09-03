Story and photo by Naval Station Rota Public Affairs
Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Gerardo Ceras, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella Site Rota, is one of the mail clerks at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota post office.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6559926
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-N1901-1003
|Resolution:
|1275x1650
|Size:
|629.36 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLCSI Sailor in the Spotlight, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT