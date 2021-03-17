Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard responds to vessel fire on Mississippi River

    Coast Guard responds to vessel fire on Mississippi River

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The ITV Miss Dorothy rests along the bank of the Mississippi River after catching fire near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, March 17, 2021. All persons were safely evacuated by a nearby Good Samaritan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Jordan Sheldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 11:26
    Photo ID: 6559920
    VIRIN: 210317-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to vessel fire on Mississippi River, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8
    MSU Baton Rouge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT