The ITV Miss Dorothy rests along the bank of the Mississippi River after catching fire near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, March 17, 2021. All persons were safely evacuated by a nearby Good Samaritan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Jordan Sheldon)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6559920
|VIRIN:
|210317-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard responds to vessel fire on Mississippi River, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
