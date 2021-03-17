Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Fighter of the Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Meet our Wyvern Fighter of the Week: Airman 1st Class Allen Gonzalez, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems repair journeyman!

    This Anaheim, California, native has only been at Aviano Air Base for 15 months, but he has accomplished some big things! Gonzalez completed a 48 hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) class through the University of Texas at Arlington. He then used the knowledge he gained to improve 6 section programs which directly dealt with the safety and health of personnel and aircraft. Additionally, he earned the 31st MXS Griffin Spotlight for conducting hands-on training with three individuals, resulting in the repair of 51 ground-fuel leaks on the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

    Gonzalez’s inspiration is to be a good role model for his little sister. He explained he wants to make his achievements the standard for the family. Gonzalez says if you really know him then you would know he has good intentions with all things he does, and he gives it his all no matter how difficult the task. He also says he is always willing to give a helping hand to people in need.

    We appreciate everything you do. Keep up the great work!

