    Sasebo Leadership Tomodachi "Friendship" Meeting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (March 17, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Deputy Commander Capt. Marvin Thompson, Amphibious Squadron 11 Capt. Capt. Gregory Baker and Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7 Capt. Derek Brady conduct a bilateral Tomodachi “Friendship” Meeting with Japan Self- Defense Force (JMSDF) counterparts at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan March 17, 2021. The Tomodachi Meeting is normally convened every month to discuss issues of mutual interest and enhance cooperation but had been suspended for over a year due to COVID-19 preventive measures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 04:41
    Photo ID: 6559587
    VIRIN: 210317-N-CA060-0003
    Resolution: 8237x3601
    Size: 852.33 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Leadership Tomodachi "Friendship" Meeting, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    cfas
    meeting
    tomodachi

