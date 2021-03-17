Sasebo Leadership Tomodachi "Friendship" Meeting

SASEBO, Japan (March 17, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Deputy Commander Capt. Marvin Thompson, Amphibious Squadron 11 Capt. Capt. Gregory Baker and Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7 Capt. Derek Brady conduct a bilateral Tomodachi “Friendship” Meeting with Japan Self- Defense Force (JMSDF) counterparts at JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan March 17, 2021. The Tomodachi Meeting is normally convened every month to discuss issues of mutual interest and enhance cooperation but had been suspended for over a year due to COVID-19 preventive measures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

