Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NUWC Keyport, Suquamish Tribe release salmon at Keyport pier

    NUWC Keyport, Suquamish Tribe release salmon at Keyport pier

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Shayna Gosney 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    210315-N-MV201-035 KEYPORT Wash. (March 15, 2021) - Coho salmon are released from the Suquamish Tribe's Research Vessel Challacum to the floating pen in Agate Passage at Keyport Pier (U.S. Navy photo by Shayna Gosney/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6559315
    VIRIN: 210315-N-MV201-035
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US 
    Hometown: KEYPORT, WA, US
    Hometown: MILLINGTON, TN, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Keyport, Suquamish Tribe release salmon at Keyport pier, by Shayna Gosney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    NAVSEA
    NUWC Keyport
    Salmon release
    Suquamish Tribe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT