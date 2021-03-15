210315-N-MV201-035 KEYPORT Wash. (March 15, 2021) - Coho salmon are released from the Suquamish Tribe's Research Vessel Challacum to the floating pen in Agate Passage at Keyport Pier (U.S. Navy photo by Shayna Gosney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6559315
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-MV201-035
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Hometown:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Hometown:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Keyport, Suquamish Tribe release salmon at Keyport pier, by Shayna Gosney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT