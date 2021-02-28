Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Working together

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.28.2021

    Contractor employees at DLA Disposition Services' Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, site work together as one manages the hoses supplying the cutting torch used by his colleague as they demilitarize a large mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicle. Photo by Darryl Granville

    New approach helps avoid backlogs

