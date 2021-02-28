Contractor employees at DLA Disposition Services' Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, site work together as one manages the hoses supplying the cutting torch used by his colleague as they demilitarize a large mine-resistant, ambush protected vehicle. Photo by Darryl Granville
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6558592
|VIRIN:
|210228-D-D0441-003
|Resolution:
|900x540
|Size:
|88.8 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working together, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New approach helps avoid backlogs
LEAVE A COMMENT