    Somerset Transits Strait of Hormuz

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Zeigler 

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25)

    210223-N-JC800-1007
    STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 23, 2021) – Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Taelor Rolleston watches a cargo vessel as it passes amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Feb, 23. Somerset, part of the Makin island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6558347
    VIRIN: 210222-N-JC800-1007
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 476.59 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Somerset Transits Strait of Hormuz, by PO3 David Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

