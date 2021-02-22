Somerset Transits Strait of Hormuz

210223-N-JC800-1007

STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Feb. 23, 2021) – Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Taelor Rolleston watches a cargo vessel as it passes amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Feb, 23. Somerset, part of the Makin island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

