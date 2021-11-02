Ribbon was cut recently for the Corpus Christi Army Depot's Aircraft Corrosion Control Facility aboard NAS Corpus Christi. Pictured cutting the ribbon are Cmdr. Eric Hass, public works officer; Capt. Chris Jason, NASCC commanding officer; Col. Joseph Parker, CCAD commander; and the contractors involved in the $19 million facility.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6558297
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-RK093-001
|Resolution:
|2781x1883
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corpus Christi ribbon cutting ceremony, by Sean Dath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
