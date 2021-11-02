Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpus Christi ribbon cutting ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Sean Dath 

    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

    Ribbon was cut recently for the Corpus Christi Army Depot's Aircraft Corrosion Control Facility aboard NAS Corpus Christi. Pictured cutting the ribbon are Cmdr. Eric Hass, public works officer; Capt. Chris Jason, NASCC commanding officer; Col. Joseph Parker, CCAD commander; and the contractors involved in the $19 million facility.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    This work, Corpus Christi ribbon cutting ceremony, by Sean Dath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

