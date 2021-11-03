Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intramural sports returns after pandemic pause

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Members of the Charlie Company, 262nd Quartermaster Battalion, pose for pictures March 11 after overcoming a first-match loss against Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Bn., and winning the last two on their way to the Advanced Individual Training Volleyball Championship title at MacLaughlin Fitness Center. Charlie Co. finished the season at 14-2 while Echo closed at 8-8. Charlie Co.’s Logan Riley (second from right) led his team to victory with aces and kills when it most needed them. He was named most valuable player. The tournament marked the return of intramural sports after a year due to COVID-19.

