Incirlik Airmen honor MWDs during K-9 Veterans Day

Bosco, 39th Security Forces Squadron, military working dog licks his handler, Senior Airman Anthony Seretis, 39th SFS MWD handler during the K-9 Veterans Day Ruck March, March 13, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. March 13 is a day set aside to honor and commemorate the service and sacrifice of American military working dogs throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

