Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Incirlik Airmen honor MWDs during K-9 Veterans Day

    Incirlik Airmen honor MWDs during K-9 Veterans Day

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Bosco, 39th Security Forces Squadron, military working dog licks his handler, Senior Airman Anthony Seretis, 39th SFS MWD handler during the K-9 Veterans Day Ruck March, March 13, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. March 13 is a day set aside to honor and commemorate the service and sacrifice of American military working dogs throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6557662
    VIRIN: 210313-F-BQ566-1001
    Resolution: 1405x1757
    Size: 610.47 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Airmen honor MWDs during K-9 Veterans Day, by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Military Working Dog
    39th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT