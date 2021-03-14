Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Traverse City, Mich., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

    Traverse City, Mich., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210314-N-VD554-0460 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) - Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Tara Riedel poses for a photo in main engine room two aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 00:07
    Photo ID: 6557512
    VIRIN: 210314-N-VD554-0460
    Resolution: 5455x3896
    Size: 807.72 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Hometown: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Traverse City, Mich., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta, by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineer
    7th Fleet
    engineering
    Pacific Fleet
    machinery
    MR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT