Traverse City, Mich., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

210314-N-VD554-0460 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) - Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Tara Riedel poses for a photo in main engine room two aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

