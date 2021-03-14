210314-N-VD554-0460 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2021) - Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Tara Riedel poses for a photo in main engine room two aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 00:07
|Photo ID:
|6557512
|VIRIN:
|210314-N-VD554-0460
|Resolution:
|5455x3896
|Size:
|807.72 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Hometown:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Traverse City, Mich., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta, by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
