    Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, is driven down the flight line prior to a training mission during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Mar. 12, 2021. With its advanced avionics, the F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and the allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6557154
    VIRIN: 210312-F-UT528-1001
    Resolution: 4843x2849
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    readiness
    388th Fighter Wing
    34th Fighter Squadron
    lethality
    Hill AFB Utah
    Red Flag Nellis
    Ready AF
    Rude Rams
    RFNAFB

