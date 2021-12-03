Luke AFB participates in Red Flag 21-2

An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, is driven down the flight line prior to a training mission during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Mar. 12, 2021. With its advanced avionics, the F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability for the United States and the allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

Date Taken: 03.12.2021
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US