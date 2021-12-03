Navy League of the United States Vallejo Council Adopts USS Emory S. Land

VALLEJO, Calif. (March 12, 2021) Steve Nash, council president for the Navy League of the United States Vallejo Council, presents Capt. Michael Luckett, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), with an adoption certificate during the ship’s adoption ceremony at Mare Island Dry Dock, March 12. The Navy League is a civilian non-profit organization that was founded in 1902 with the support of President Theodore Roosevelt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Naomi Johnson)

