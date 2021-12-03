Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy League of the United States Vallejo Council Adopts USS Emory S. Land

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    VALLEJO, Calif. (March 12, 2021) Steve Nash, council president for the Navy League of the United States Vallejo Council, presents Capt. Michael Luckett, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), with an adoption certificate during the ship’s adoption ceremony at Mare Island Dry Dock, March 12. The Navy League is a civilian non-profit organization that was founded in 1902 with the support of President Theodore Roosevelt. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Naomi Johnson)

    Navy League
    submarine tender
    DPMA
    Mare Island Dry Dock

