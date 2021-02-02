Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific

    SINGAPORE

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Feb. 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cory Eggers, left, replenishment officer with Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shuzo Homma discuss potential replenishment-at-sea locations in the COMOG WESTPAC conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Teddy Haghverdi) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    This work, CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific, by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    JMSDF
    LNO
    CTF 73
    COMLOG WESTPAC

