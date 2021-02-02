CTF 73, JMSDF Work Together to Strengthen Logistics Interchangeability in Indo-Pacific

SINGAPORE (Feb. 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Cory Eggers, left, replenishment officer with Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr. Shuzo Homma discuss potential replenishment-at-sea locations in the COMOG WESTPAC conference room. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Teddy Haghverdi) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
