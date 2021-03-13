Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    807th MC(DS) HHC Soldiers Conduct Weapons Training

    807th MC(DS) HHC Soldiers Conduct Weapons Training

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by RONALD BELL 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Isaac M. Pughes of the 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) G4 conducts M4 weapons training on Mar. 13, 2021 at Fort Douglas, Utah. The new Combat-Focus Marksmanship Qualification is designed to make individual weapons qualification more combat focused. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6555203
    VIRIN: 210313-A-LX804-1026
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Hometown: BOUNTIFUL, UT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 807th MC(DS) HHC Soldiers Conduct Weapons Training, by RONALD BELL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort Douglas
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)
    807th MC(DS)
    Combat-Focus Marksmanship Qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT