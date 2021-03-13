Behind the Mask: MC2 Sanders

210314-N-SY153-0002

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 14, 2021) A “behind the mask” graphic illustration as part of a series onboard Navy Reserve Navy Public Affairs Support Element WEST (NR NPASE-W). Since the beginning of the pandemic created by the coronavirus COVID-19, Reservists have had to become more flexible than ever. In the midst of continuing their civilian lives, Reservists like Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Sanders have continued to serve this nation. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Sanders)

