    Behind the Mask: MC2 Sanders

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Sanders 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210314-N-SY153-0002
    SAN DIEGO (Mar. 14, 2021) A “behind the mask” graphic illustration as part of a series onboard Navy Reserve Navy Public Affairs Support Element WEST (NR NPASE-W). Since the beginning of the pandemic created by the coronavirus COVID-19, Reservists have had to become more flexible than ever. In the midst of continuing their civilian lives, Reservists like Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Sanders have continued to serve this nation. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 14:41
    Photo ID: 6555194
    VIRIN: 210314-N-SY153-0002
    Resolution: 1500x1500
    Size: 505.06 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Mask: MC2 Sanders, by PO2 Cory Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ViceCHINFO
    MC2 Cory Sanders
    Infographics
    Behind the Mask

