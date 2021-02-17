167th and 104th demonstrate ACE concept in training exercise

Two A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, and a C-17 Globemaster III with the 167th Airlift Squadron, 167th Airlift IWng, West Virginia Air National Guard, taxi to the runway at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 17, 2021, as part of an exercise to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment (ACE) capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Stacy Gault)
167th and 175th demonstrate ACE concept in training exercise
