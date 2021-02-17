Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th and 104th demonstrate ACE concept in training exercise

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Two A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 104th Fighter Squadron of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, and a C-17 Globemaster III with the 167th Airlift Squadron, 167th Airlift IWng, West Virginia Air National Guard, taxi to the runway at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 17, 2021, as part of an exercise to demonstrate Agile Combat Employment (ACE) capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Stacy Gault)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    167th and 175th demonstrate ACE concept in training exercise

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    175th Wing
    104th FW

